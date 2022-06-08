A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
New Albany Middle School will serve free meals four days a week to any child 0 - 18 years old through June.
They will serve breakfast between 8:15 and 9:15 a.m. and lunch will be served between 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Parents may eat with their children for $1.85 for breakfast and $3.25 for lunch.
Remaining serving dates are Monday through Thursday, June 13-16; and June 20-23.
Meal serving times are regulated by the State of Mississippi and will open and cut off promptly.
Lunch menu for June 13-16
Monday, June 13
Turkey and Cheese on Bun
Chips
Baby Carrots
Fresh Apples
Assorted Fruit Juice
Fat-Free Chocolate Milk
One-Percent Milk
Tuesday, June 14
Stuffed Crust Pizza
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Whole Kernel Corn
Fruit Cup
Wednesday, June 15
Cheeseburger
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Spicy Potato Wedges
Chilled Peach Slices
Assorted Fruit Juices
Thursday, June 16
Corn Dog Nuggets
Baked Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 8, 2022 @ 10:06 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.