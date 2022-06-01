New Albany Middle School will serve free meals four days a week to any child 0 - 18 years old through June.

They will serve breakfast between 8:15 and 9:15 a.m. and lunch will be served between 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Parents may eat with their children for $1.85 for breakfast and $3.25 for lunch.

Serving dates are Monday thru Thursday, June 6-9; June 13-16; and June 20-23.

Meal serving times are regulated by the State of Mississippi and will open and cut off promptly.

Lunch menu for June 6-9

Monday, June 6

Turkey and Cheese on Bun

Chips

Baby Carrots

Fresh Apples

Assorted Fruit Juice

Fat-Free Chocolate Milk

One-Percent Milk

Tuesday, June 7

Stuffed Crust Pizza

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Whole Kernel Corn

Fruit Cup

Assorted Fruit Juice

Fat-Free Chocolate Milk

One-Percent Milk

Wednesday, June 8

Cheeseburger

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Spicy Potato Wedges

Chilled Peach Slices

Assorted Fruit Juices

Fat-Free Chocolate Milk

One-Percent Milk

Thursday, June 9

Corn Dog Nuggets

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Baked Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Assorted Fruit Juice

Fat-Free Chocolate Milk

One-Percent Milk

