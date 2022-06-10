The New Albany Main Street Association has lined up three days of events for this year’s Spoke ‘n’ Word Weekend June 23-25. The series will conclude with the Sam Mosley Freedom Fest concert and fireworks display Saturday.
To start the weekend, Main Street is combing two events: Unwine’d and Walk and Shop the Block from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Participating Main Street partners will donate 10 percent of all sales during the Shop the Block period to the New Albany Boys and Girls Club.
With Unwine’d and Walk, people may purchase a “passport” that will allow them to sample wine while shopping at participating businesses. Anyone who would like to purchase a passport may do so by calling the Main Street office at 662-534-3438 or going to newalbanymainstreet.com.
West Bankhead Street will be closed from 5 to 8 from the Tanglefoot Trail to Barkley Travel near the bridge.
During that time, storytelling and other activities will be available at Cooper Park, live music from Monty J & Element will be at the Tanglefoot Trail Plaza and food trucks will be set up on Bankhead downtown.
Saturday will begin with Pedaling for Hope, a biking event to raise money for the Regional Rehab Center in Tupelo and New Albany Main Street projects.
Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with the rides to begin at 8 a.m. Riders may choose 25-mile, 50-mile or 100km courses. There will be post-ride lunch and live music at the Tanglefoot Trail Welcome Center until 1 p.m. A family fun ride will be held at 9 a.m. and a storytelling celebration will be at the adjacent Union County Library at 10 a.m.
There also will be storytelling at the Union County Courthouse before the main event Saturday evening.
Opening will be The Dukes, Senseless, Inspirational Hour with the Johnsons and Southern Soul and Company. Headliner and Grammy-nominated bluesman Sam Mosley will perform at 8:30.
The weekend will close with fireworks at 9:30. There was some misunderstanding this past year leading some to believe the fireworks display would be at 10 p.m. but 9:30 is the correct time.