Football on Friday nights seemed like a distant illusion a few weeks ago, but if all goes to plan, New Albany and East Union will trot out their 2020 teams in limited scrimmages this Friday. Myrtle will have the night off, but will start their season on September 4.
New Albany will host the Nettleton Tigers of Division 3A. New Albany finished the 2019 campaign with a record of 8-4 while Nettleton had a 6-6 mark on the year.
The game will serve as a sort of reunion between Nettleton's new head coach, John Keith and New Albany defensive coordinator Trent Hammond. The two had coached together previously at Tupelo where Hammond was the head coach and Keith served as an assistant. They also coached together at Amory.
New Albany will get an opportunity to see how the running back duo of CJ Hill and A.I. Nugent perform behind an experienced Bulldog line that returns four starters from 2019.
This will also be the first time for Hammond's defensive Dogs to play against an opponent.
Linebacker is one of the strengths for the Bulldog defense with Jackson Formsma, Lewis Creekmore, Shamarquces Smith and Nugent holding down the positions.
The action will start at Kitchens Field at 7:00.
Urchins host Tigers
East Union will host the Ripley Tigers of 4A on Friday as Head Coach Todd Lott takes the field in his first action with the Epic Urchins. Ripley went 2-10 for the 2019 season and will feature a new head coach as well as Perry Lyles takes over for the Tigers. East Union went 9-3 last year.
Colton Plunk will return as the featured back for the East Union offense and will be active as a receiver coming out of the backfield as well. The Urchins will be searching for a replacement at quarterback and Rett Johnson appears to be the heir-apparent.
Micah Fulgham and Hayden Roberts will fill big roles on both offense and defense for the Urchins.
The Urchins and Tigers will start also start at 7:00.