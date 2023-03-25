NEW ALBANY — Here’s an update on the heavy weather that felled trees, caused flooding and knocked out power to thousands of customers in parts of New Albany and Union County Friday night.
No injuries have been reported as of noon Saturday.
Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton outlined Union County damages early Saturday afternoon.
He said there were power outages all over the county.
He said trees were down and there were flooded roads on the Poolville Loop of CRs 57, 58, and 287 in the west side of the county.
There was major tree-related damage on the east side of the county on CRs 121, 171, 180 — where a tree struck a house — 195, 222 — where a tree fell on a truck — and 225.
A tree took down power lines on CR 348. A tree fell halfway across the road on Highway 30 East at the CR 171 intersection.
The road flooded at Blue Springs where the railroad tracks cross Highway 9.
Here’s a look at how the storm hit New Albany, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said Saturday morning.
“Overall, we dodged a lot of the severe weather. It went south of us, and other areas got it a lot worse. We have reports of lots of trees down on Owen Road, and reports of damages to some houses in that area.
“There’s been some severe flooding behind the old Police Department on Main Street. A vehicle got stranded in the deepest part of the flooding there, and our crew had to come get them out, and call a wrecker to extricate the vehicle.
“The New Albany Street Department has scraped excessive mud off the street and we are bringing our reserve engine down and using it to wash as much of the leftover mud up as we can,” Chief Whiteside said about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
“This area on Main Street more than likely will shut down for several hours. People can still access all stores and businesses in this area, just no through traffic.
“Also we have hooked to the hydrant here, so you may see some discoloration in your water for a short time today.
“There have been reports of lots of power outages, some for quite awhile,” the chief said.
Bill Mattox, NALG&W General Manager, Saturday afternoon outlined the storm damages and efforts to repair them.
“We got all our crews in about 10 p.m. Friday, and we started to fan out to figure out what was going on.
“During the height of the storm, we had seven circuits out — and about 4,000 customers without power — of 20 circuits total.
“Our problems were caused by high winds, falling trees that downed or wrapped or tangled our lines, and a half-dozen broken poles.
“We started bringing up backbone circuits, and by daylight this morning we had six of the seven main circuits back up.
“We’re down to our last trouble area —CRs 180 and 171 in the eastern part of the county. It looks like a tornado touched down there,” he said.
“Our goal is to have everyone turned back on before we go home tonight that can be turned on.
“We have some workers that have been working going on 30 straight hours. Our goal is to have power back on by midnight and have those workers home,” he said.
Mattox said no wells in the county were lost, although some had to go to generators.
It is the second time in recent months NALG&W crews deployed to help a nearby municipality stricken by a weather-related emergency.
New Albany Light Gas and Water workers were among those from several area power companies who helped the Holly Springs TVA service area recover from an ice storm in late January that left thousands without power in frigid temperatures.
Friday night’s weather was part of a series of tornadoes that tore through parts of the Deep South Friday.
Although weather forecasters said by noon Saturday the threat of severe weather was over for the foreseeable future, the weather left a trail of death and disaster in its wake.
The flooding, hail and wind killed 23 people in Mississippi as the weather system raced toward Alabama Friday night.
Four were missing and dozens were injured, and thousands left without power, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
Those outages were among 15,000 reported in Mississippi, 40,000 in Tennessee and 20,000 in Alabama, according to poweroutage.us.
Amory was among many municipalities hard-hit. The Union County Search and Rescue Team deployed about 12:30 a.m. Saturday to assist there.
“We carried a 12-man team there to assist the Mississippi Task Force. We helped clear houses and made sure no one was trapped and everyone got out safely. We didn’t find anyone trapped,” according to Union County EMA Director Clayton, who also heads the Union County Search and Rescue Team.
