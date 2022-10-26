The future of a business that started out selling a few tires from a cemetery monument office might seem shaky, but not only has Friendly City Tire endured and joined the rank of business that have endured a half century, but their very first customer remains with them to this day.
This week, the store is indeed celebrating 50 years of service under continuing ownership with a variety of special activities.
It was a case of a city living up to its nickname that drew Milton Campbell and brother-in-law Frank Madden here in the first place.
Campbell was not a native New Albanian, but worked for Sears where he was in management training. His first store was the New Albany Sears and he was also responsible for the Ripley store.
He continued managing stores but was becoming restless. “I was ambitious, but decided that New Albany was a good place to raise a family,” he said.
What finally triggered him to make a change occurred at a supervisors’ meeting in the old massive Sears building in Memphis. “We were all out taking a coffee break and smoking – everybody smoked back then – and an old guy was talking about how he was sick of the rat race and wanted to buy a building in a small town,” he said. If you think you’re that good, why wait until you’re too old to enjoy it, he assumed.
By now, Campbell was responsible for a string of Sears stores throughout North Mississippi and was living in Tupelo.
“So one day I was driving from Oxford to Tupelo through New Albany by where Sully’s is now,” he said. “They were levelling the hill and getting rid of the dirt.”
This was when the Futorian plant had a large workforce in addition to other industries in the area.
“Futorian was big and this line of traffic was going by every day,” he said. “If I were going into business, I couldn’t find a better location.
The land was owned by Talbert Farris.
“I decided to call Mr. Farris and see if he would build a building to my specifications and lease it to me,” Campbell said. “But before that, I called my brother-in-law, Frank Madden. I knew I would need a partner as well as help.”
As it happened, Madden also had worked for Sears but was not happy with his current other situation. “So he jumped on it,” he said.
Frank's wife, Linda, and Milton's wife were sisters. Frank had spent four years as manager of the Sears Catalog Sales offices in Senatobia and Starkville and had proven himself to be an excellent salesperson.
They looked into several possible businesses, focusing on companies like Otasco or Western Auto. “We settled on Firestone because in those days they also sold washers and driers and some of the things Sears sold,” he said.
“Our experience was as a Sears, Roebuck and Company store manager,” Madden said. “Therefore we knew how to sell and service customers. At that time, Sears was the world’s largest retailer. We knew a lot about general retail product merchandising. We had been trained to treat customers as we wanted to be treated. Also, that no one in our employ had the authorization to let anyone leave our business until they were satisfied with their sales experience. This did happen sometimes, but we did our best to avoid it happening.”
Firestone provided three potential building plans. “We met with Mr. Farris as the monument place where he had his office, Campbell said.
“Mr. Farris was not the typical businessman. He didn't wear a suit and tie, but he was definitely a man of integrity and he was definitely not going to be taken advantage of,” Campbell said. “After spending most of that Saturday morning negotiating, we were able to come to an agreement which was validated with a handshake.”
The $10,000 funding needed was still an issue. “We didn’t have any money,” Campbell said. They tried the Bank of Commerce and had no luck, but then tried the Bank of New Albany.
“Mr. Collins didn’t know us,” he said, but had enough faith to loan them the money, based mostly on Campbell’s Sears stock plan as collateral.
“They started the building and we thought we would get in in July 1972 but there were delays and we moved in Dec. 1,” he said. In fact, because the two men had already received inventory and equipment, Farris allowed them to sell out of his monument office until the building was ready. “We hadn’t worked for several months and our families were getting hungry,” he said.
“We were supported by out wives, Linda as a schoolteacher and Delores “Delo” as a banker,” Madden said. “Extra money was non-existent and we did not pay ourselves for several weeks.”
“We offered a full display of televisions, washers and dryers, refrigerators, freezers as well as small appliances like toasters, coffee makers, et cetera and even bicycles and lawnmowers and fishing boats at one time,” Madden said.
“There was an old wooden sign on Hwy. 178 – I think it’s gone now – that said, ‘Welcome to New Albany, the Fair and Friendly City,’” Campbell said. “I was struck by that and that’s where the store name came from.”
“We had an old Mimeograph and printed a few flyers and sold some tires,” he said.
“Our first customer was Sammie Terry of Lamar, Miss.,” he said. Terry worked at Futorian and they put four tires on his ’67 Chevelle Super Sport. Four premium tires in those days cost about $100 and either Milton or Frank had to mount them because they had no employees to begin with.
“Sammie is still a customer and was responsible for at least eight other family members becoming customers of Friendly City Tire,” Campbell said. “To quote Sammie from a recent conversation, ‘There is not a better place in the world to do business with "Good Service, Good People and Good Deals.”
The store was hit hard by the recession of 1974 when Futorian laid off so many workers. “This spelled disaster for our new company,” Madden said. “We were already undercapitalized and with less income we were legally bankrupt, but just did not have the desire (or knowledge) to quit.”
Still, they preserved and using their homes as collateral, they went to Mr. Collins at the Bank of New Albany who again helped pull them out of their financial crisis.
They were finally able to move into the new building Dec. 1. “But the parking lot was still gravel and the weather was not good,” he said. Because they also sold appliances and other items, traffic was good but the parking lot was not. “We actually had to pull a few out who got stuck in the parking lot,” he said.
They stayed in the building 20 years before moving to the Munsford Drive location 30 years ago. Madden has since retired from the business, but Friendly City Tire has maintained a consistent core staff. For instance, Campbell said Donald Mayo started working for them when he was 16 and still in high school. He tried another job briefly after graduation but quickly returned to ask for a full-time job and has been there since.
“We have been blessed by living and doing business in New Albany and Union County,” Madden said. “Besides growing our business and families here we have been the beneficiary of a wonderful place to live. Where else can you walk downtown at midnight and feel safe?”
“We have many customers that have been with us almost since we began,” Campbell said. “One of those that I recently talked with is Ricky Medlin. Ricky related that his father, Houston, brought him in to Friendly City soon after he got his first car. Ricky did the same with his son, Michael, and his daughter, Crystal. To quote Ricky, he said ‘It became a tradition in our family.’"
