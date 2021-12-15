A man who has helped guide thousands of Union County families through some of the worst times of their lives is retiring.
Larry Reedy will be leaving United Funeral Services at the end of December after 50 years of service.
He actually started working at the funeral home in 1969 while still in high school. “I worked summers and weekends,” he said. After graduating from W. P. Daniel High School in 1970, he eventually moved to full time in 1972.
His family moved here from the Delta in 1963 so his father could manage the Federal Compress. No one in his family had been involved in the funeral business so it might seem like an unusual career choice for a high school student.
“It started with the death of my grandfather,” he said. Reedy saw what was involved in planning services and helping the family.
“It made an impression on me,” he said, “for the way they handled things and all they did to help the family.”
Being a licensed funeral planner and embalmer is literally a 24/7 job and calls in the middle of the night are not uncommon.
“It’s a burden on the family,” he said, and makes planning and spending time difficult.
“It’s hard to say I enjoy it, but the real wealth of experience and history I have learned over the years has amazed me,” he said. “I have enjoyed getting close to many, many families through the years. And every family is different.”
Reedy has worked at several different funeral services, partly because United had others in addition to New Albany. “I worked in all of them with many different directors and embalmers,” he said. “I got good stuff to use and bad stuff to remember.”
He also has had offers to work in Memphis. “But I was never interested,” he said. “They just aren’t personal.”
Even though one might think funerals are fairly straightforward affairs, Reedy said the business has changed over the years.
“Government regulation in the ‘80s, on the way we do business,” he said. Also, some trends have changed.
“Few would take a body home now and fewer services are in churches,” he said. “Funeral homes are doing more. It’s harder for people to get off work to attend services that it used to be,” he added.
Funeral technology has changed as well. “There are a lot of diseases we didn’t have before,” he said. Embalmers are potentially exposed to them and, of course, Covid has made the problem worse. Funeral workers were not given the same protection priorities health and law enforcement workers were.
“New medicines may require use of different chemicals (in embalming). Chemo in particular, so you have to stay on top,” he said.
One aspect of funerals is unchanged.
“Tears of grief are the same as they were 100 years ago,” he said. “If I’ve done one thing to help somebody through the years, it’s been well worth it.”
In a business that can be tough on emotions, one thing stands out for Reedy: “It’s always when it’s a child,” he said.
“In a community like this you get very close to families. You deal with generations,” he said.
Reedy said most people have no idea how much work and preparation is involved in preparing for a funeral.
Preparing a body may take a couple of hours, but then there is planning the service with the family and, today, perhaps printing programs and preparing DVDs, which have become more popular for visitation. “When I started, it took about 13 man-hours to prepare,” he said. “Today, it’s a lot more. Today, services are more about celebrating life than standing over the grave.”
“Indeed, Reedy’s approach to dealing with families is as much a ministry as anything. “It’s definitely a calling,” he said.
For Reedy, it was the right choice and his peers evidently agree. He was named Funeral Director of the Year in 2014 and has served on the board of directors for both the state and national funeral directors’ association.
Reedy has definite plans for retirement. “I have a grandson who is 12, very athletic and on several traveling teams,” he said. He plans to catch up on the games he has missed and spend time with the grandson at the lake.
“I’m just going to be outside a lot and do something different,” he said.
A reception is planned for Friday, Dec. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. to honor Reedy as well as Thomas Maclin, who is retiring after 20 years' service. The reception will be at United Funeral Service, 700 Hwy. 15 South.