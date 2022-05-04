gameday ribbon cutting
By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette

The Union County Development Association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Gameday Haircuts this past week.

The sports-themed business is at 136 W. Bankhead and provides haircuts, message shampoos, beard trims, shaves, razor detailing and even full head shaves.

The owner is Sam Smallwood, grandson of the late Bill and Peggy Smallwood. Other Gameday Haircuts are in Tupelo and Corinth.

“We have a family-friendly atmosphere and walk-ins are welcome,” Smallwood said. “I am their first franchise and we are excited to be in New Albany.”

The salon has a variety of large screen TVs for sports coverage and offers customers free beverages. The staff of four full-time and two part-time stylists all live in the Union County area.

Smallwood said the renovation of his building received substantial financial assistance through historic renovation tax credits.

Shop hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. They are closed Sunday.

To make an appointment or for more information call 662-693-6970.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

