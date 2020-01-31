Basketball tonight
Myrtle at West Union - The girls contest will feature West Union at 8-1 and Myrtle at 6-3 which should be a thriller. Both teams lost close contests to Hickory Flat in the past week as West Union lost 44-40 and Myrtle fell by a narrow 67-65 final.
West Union will be led offensively by Annie Orman while Kinsley Gordon has been the key scoring component for Myrtle. West Union won the first Division 3-1A meeting 65-47, but Myrtle got the upper-hand in the Union County Tournament by a 56-50 decision.
The boys game has West Union at 7-2 in division which is good enough for second place while Myrtle enters at 5-4 and in third place. West Union won the first meeting at Myrtle by a 77-55 final.
Ripley at New Albany - The boys game will be the marquee attraction in this matchup as Ripley comes in atop Division 1-4A at 7-0 while New Albany is 6-1 with their lone division loss coming at the hands of the Tigers by a 48-38 score. New Albany must win by more than 10 points to take first in a tie-breaker scenario.
In the girls contest, Ripley sits alone in Division 1-4A at 7-0 while New Albany is in third place at 4-3. Ripley won the first meeting between the teams by a 64-33 final.
East Union at Potts Camp - The boys contest will decide the second and third spots in the division tournament as East Union and Potts Camp both come in with 3-1 records. Both teams lost to Division 1-2A leader New Site - Potts camp fell by a 67-64 score while East Union dropped a 55-41 decision.
East Union girls are currently tied for third in division with Mantachie at 2-2 while Potts Camp holds a 0-3 record.
Ingomar at Wheeler - Ingomar's Falcons look to extend their undefeated streak in 2-1A of 4-0 while the Falcons also have a clean slate of 28-0 overall. Wheeler is 2-3 in division.
The girls game could very well decide second place in Division 2-1A standings as the Lady Falcons come in with a 3-1 record while Wheeler enters at 2-1.