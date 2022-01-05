People who have been driving through the area near the Union County Heritage Museum may have noticed new brightly-colored banners placed a few weeks ago.

The banners, denoting the museum historic district, were purchased by the Historic Northside Garden Club.

They were added in part because of the growth of the highly-regarded museum that now covers parts of three blocks.

