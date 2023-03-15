Following their practice of rotating offices, New Albany School Trustees elected Mark Garrett as board president this past week. He takes over from David Rainey. Ren Nelson will be vice-president and Barbara Washington will be secretary.
As is typical for this time of year, a large part of the agenda dealt with personnel, but other matters were acted on as well.
The board awarded a contract to DC Services to do demolition, site preparation, electrical and other work to prepare for more extensive development of the career and technical New Albany Center for Innovation. That will be in the rear of the former HMC Technology building which is now occupied by the New Albany School District central office.
The winning bid was $1,726,000. Other bidders Flagstaff Construction and Roberts Buildings quoted prices in the $2.2 million range.
The district is receiving state and federal funds for much of the overall project.
In a related matter, the board voted to accept the $3,000 grant for the Career & Technical Center for CTE non-traditional participation awarded by the Mississippi Department of Education.
\
In staff personnel, the board approved:
- Resignation of Balinda Denton, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School effective at the end of the school year due to retirement.
- Resignation of Betsy Wages, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School effective at the end of the school year.
- Resignation of Hannah Covington, EL Teacher/Asst Track/Asst Cross Country, New Albany Middle/High School effective at the end of the school year.
- Resignation of Samantha Metz, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Middle School effective February 14, 2023.
- Resignation of Mallory Horn, Cheer Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- Resignation of Lori Moody, Cheer Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- Resignation of Ashley Connolly, Teacher Assistant, New Albany High School effective at the end of the school year.
- Resignation of Mary Beth Muncie, 2nd Assistant Cheer Coach, New Albany High School.
- Resignation of Melanie Anderson, Head Cheer Coach, New Albany High School.
- Resignation of Tyler Berry, Custodian, New Albany High School effective March 2, 2023.
- Appointing Brandy Greer, Custodian, New Albany Elementary School.
- Appointing Ashley Connolly, Teacher, New Albany High School replacing Taylor Goode.
- Appointing Allie Pierce, Assistant Cheer Coach, New Albany High School
- Appointing Melanie Anderson, 2nd Assistant Cheer Coach, New Albany High School.
- Appointing Rico McDonald, Teacher, NASTUC.
- Appointing Rico McDonald, Assistant Football Coach, New Albany High School.
- Appointing Ryan Summers. Teacher/Head Football Coach/Co-Athletic Director, New Albany Middle School.
- Appointing Anna Creekmore, Co-Athletic Director, New Albany Middle School.
- Appointing Khalil Patterson, Assistant Baseball Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- Appointing Jesse Carman, Cheer Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- Appointing Sarah Ware, Cheer Coach, New Albany Middle School.
In administrative personnel, the board approved:
- Appointing John Ferrell, Assistant Superintendent, Central Office.
- Appointing Matt Buchanan, Principal, New Albany High School.
- Appointing Luke Tentoni, Assistant Principal, New Albany High School.
- Appointing Paul Henry, Principal, New Albany Middle School.
- Appointing Anna Kathryn Sloan, Assistant Principal, New Albany Middle School.
- Appointing Gwyn Russell, Principal, New Albany Elementary School.
- Appointing Wesley McCullough, Assistant Principal, New Albany Elementary School.
- Appointing Grant Goolsby, Assistant Principal, New Albany Elementary School.
- Appointing April Hobson, Director, Career & Technical School.
- Appointing Dr. Avence Pittman, Director, NASTUC.
- Appointing Kristen Richey, Director, Special Services.
- Appointing Sabrina Hall, Case Manager, Special Services.
- Appointing Mike Robertson, Director of Child Nutrition.
- Appointing Suzanne Coffey, Director of Accounting Services.
- Appointing Melanie Shannon, Public Relations/Special Grants Coordinator.
- Appointing Larry Pannell, Assistant Transportation Supervisor.
- Appointing Terry Stidham, Director of Maintenance.
- Appointing Jake Miller, Director of Technology.
- Appointing Summer Tyre, Director of Instructional Technology, Central Office
Appointing Lecia Stubblefield, Director of Professional & Support Services (part-time).
Personnel changes not requiring board action were transfers including Kendall Murphy from Teacher at New Albany Middle School to teacher at New Albany High School, Elantra Cox from New Albany Middle School to teacher at New Albany High School and Khalil Patterson from New Albany High School to teacher at New Albany Middle School.
Trustees approved revised prices for admission to high school and middle school athletic events. Admission prices for middle and high school football will be $8 and all other sports (basketball, baseball, soccer, softball, volleyball) will be $6.
In general business, they approved a field trip request for New Albany High School JRTOC on March 22-25 to tour Keesler Air Force Base, the WWII Museum and USS Alabama.
The board also approved three donations in the consent agenda.
Cook's Adult Day Care donated $150 and Mercier Dental donated $100 to the HOSA student organization to be used for state competition. Toyota Mississippi donated a transmission and engine from to be used by students in the Automotive I & I classes at the School of Career & Technical Education.
Before adjourning, the board went into closed session, appearance by a parent concerning a student disciplinary matter being given as the reason.
The next New Albany School Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the new Central Office on Wesson Tate Drive.
