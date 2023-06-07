Union County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, June 15, at noon in the First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. This is the 32nd anniversary of the society.
Members of the society are treated to a luncheon with a guest speaker. This year‘s speaker is Ben Garrett, a New Albany native whose sports podcast, Ole Miss Spirit – Spirit Ben, has more than 100,000 subscribers.
Ben Garrett joined the Ole Miss Spirit in 2008, fresh off graduating from Ole Miss and spending six months toiling away at a media relations desk job in New Orleans. Previous stops include FOX Sports, USA Today, the Clarion-Ledger, the Daily Journal and VSporto. He and his wife, Emily, have daughters Gracie and Rylee. He is the son of Cathy and Mark Garrett.
In order to get a head count for the luncheon, please call the museum with your reservation by June 13, 5 p.m., at 662-538-0014 or email uchm@ucheritagemuseum.com.
The luncheon is free to society members. To others it is $15. If you would like a free lunch, you are asked to consider joining the Union County Historical Society. In doing so, you will support the programming and exhibits of the museum as well as the preservation efforts in this county.
“As we begin our Membership Drive for 2023-2024,we hope that you will support the Historical Society and museum with your membership,” Museum Director Jill Smith said. “Our desire is to continue to provide our community with a safe and welcoming place, preservation, cultural and educational programming, lifelong learning, compelling exhibits, outreach, and creative expression for all ages. Your support is more important than ever.”
Active memberships are from June 1 - May 31 of each calendar year. Membership is open to anyone interested in supporting the mission, goals, activities, education and programming of the society and museum.
“We have worked for the past year in the creation of an exhibit that explores the sports history of Union County,” Smith said. “Many of our people have accomplished great things on the courts and ball fields, individually and on teams. This exhibit is set to open soon telling many of our stories in ‘The Sporting Life of Union County.’ Renew your membership on the museum’s team and continue to be a part of our cultural heritage preservation.”
