NEW ALBANY • Thomas "Tag" Gatlin, age 23, is free on $20,000 bond after being arrested on possession of child pornography charges Thursday afternoon, July 15, according to Union County Jail records.Gatlin was released on bond later that day, records indicated.Gatlin was assistant youth director at First United Methodist Church, New Albany.