TUPELO — Area law enforcement officers from 16 counties met for lunch at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo Wednesday, May 10, to discuss plans for the upcoming Click It or Ticket campaign, which runs May 22 to June 5.
The campaign has special meaning for Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards. His wife, Larissa, was involved in a traffic wreck last summer, when her vehicle flipped.
“She’s notorious for wearing her seat belt. She wasn’t seriously injured, and I’m convinced she escaped far more serious injury because she was wearing her seatbelt,” the sheriff said Thursday morning, May 11.
“Considering Larissa’s experience, I think the Click It or Ticket program is a great way to remind people that wearing seat belts can save lives and help prevent serious injury,” the sheriff said.
As you head out for the Memorial Day holiday, you'll likely see more law enforcement on the roads as part of Click It or Ticket, which reminds drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences – including fines – for not wearing a seat belt.
“The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies want to remind everyone that we want every person safe this holiday along with every day that follows. Stay safe and buckle up,” said Troop F Public Information Officer SSgt. Bryan McGee.
Click It or Ticket is a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign aimed at increasing the use of seat belts among young people in the United States.
The campaign relies heavily on targeted advertising aimed at teens and young adults, as well as safety education, strong laws, and law enforcement support to save lives according to the NHTSA.
Officers agree: Seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash. Yet, many still don't buckle up. Worse still, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that will pass on to impressionable youths who, in turn, will think it is safe to not buckle up.
No matter what type of vehicle you drive, one of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up.
Officers say to always place the shoulder belt across the middle of your chest and away from your neck, and place the lap belt across your hips, not your stomach. You should never put the shoulder belt behind your back or under your arm. And remember: always buckle up.
In 2020, 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States. Among the young adults (18 to 34) killed, more than half (60 percent) were completely unrestrained — one of the highest percentages for all age groups, according to NHTSA figures.
