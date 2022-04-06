Editor’s note: “Know Your Neighbor Better” is a feature the Gazette ran regularly years ago. Each week we would pick a person, sometimes at random, and ask a variety of questions to help people know them better. We are considering bringing the feature back and here is a sample.
Marta Sobrino Bolen, a Blue Mountain College graduate and the pastor of Glenfield United Methodist Church, has started a ministry for Latinos in Union County. We caught up with her and asked her to let us get to know her better.
Home: Bolen was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Places lived: Bolen came to Mississippi in 1975 to attend school at Blue Mountain, where she finished her bachelor’s degree. She received a master’s degree in early childhood education from Ole Miss, then returned to Puerto Rico and lived there for 28 more years. She moved back to Mississippi 11 years ago. She has also lived in Florida.
Full name: Bolen was named Marta Teresa Sobrino at birth, then later changed her name after she married a man from the United States. Most Latina women do not change their names after marriage, Bolen said. Sobrino, a Spanish name, was the name of Bolen’s grandfather, who moved from Spain to Puerto Rico to make a new start.
Pet Peeve: “Loud chewing and drinking drive me nuts.”
Passion: “Christ, my family and helping others.”
Quote to live by: ““Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can” (John Wesley).
Name of Latino ministry: La Mision
Upcoming fundraiser: To-go plates of Mexican food, including dessert, will be sold for $10 each at Glenfield UMC 3-6 p.m. Friday, April 1. Money raised will support Glenfield UMC and La Mision.
Interesting facts about Latin America: About 65.3 million Hispanic live in the United States, and 10.9 percent of the Union County population is Hispanic or Latino, Bolen said in reference to the most current U.S. Census data. The term Hispanic refers to anyone who speaks Spanish. Latino refers to someone from Latin America, including Brazil. Mexicans, Hondurans, Colombians, Guatemalans, El Salvadorans and Puerto Ricans all live in Union County.
Why La Mision? About 23 percent of the students at New Albany Elementary are Latinos. Because of the increasing Hispanic and Latino population, the county needs ministries for them, Bolen said. Bolen started with a summer reading program at the county library, and the reading program collected more than 900 volumes. La Mision currently includes a tutoring program, a small food pantry, a clothes closet, a Bible Study for women, as well as literacy, heritage and arts initiatives. “Our vision is to provide a place where Latinos will feel loved, respected, nurtured spiritually and empowered to make a difference in their lives and in their communities,” Bolen said.
