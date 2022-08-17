Nancy Drew book

Young Detectives of Nancy Drew and Chick Mallison are the topics of Aug. 18, noon, Museum Moments at the Union County Heritage Museum.  Dr. Kate Stewart, Ph.D is the guest speaker.

