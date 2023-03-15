The Kenny Williams Family have purchased Glenfield Funeral home and Cemeteries as well as Tippah Memorial Park in Ripley and Pinecrest Memorial Park in Water Valley.
Williams, owner and president of the corporation, was born in Cleveland, MS, and graduated from Cleveland High School in 1985. He married Leslie Jenkins in January of 1986. In 1990, Kenny began his career in funeral service at Fletcher Funeral Home selling pre-need insurance. In June of the same year, he was transferred to Eupora, to manage Wise Funeral Home and he obtained his funeral director's license. After nine successful years in Eupora, he enrolled at East Mississippi Community College to earn his Mortuary Science degree. He graduated in May of 2001 with honors.
Shortly thereafter, he received his Funeral Service License (Funeral Director's/Embalmers License). In January of 2000, he was asked to come back home to manage Fletcher Funeral Home in Cleveland where he remained until being offered a position at Wilson & Knight Funeral Home in July 2001. Williams worked there until 2008 at which time he began his dream of opening a funeral home in Cleveland.
“I will go to every effort to supply the families that are entrusted to our care the best service possible,” he said. “With my many years of experience, each family will leave knowing their every need was tended to and that great love and compassion was extended to them by me and my staff.”
Managing New Albany will be Kenny's daughter and son-in-law Sharla and Paul Lazenby. Paul is currently living in New Albany and Sharla will follow shortly when their children; Parker and Piper finish their school year in Cleveland. Kenny and his son Jordan, who is also a licensed funeral director, will be around for every service.
“For certain, the staff will be mindful of every detail regarding the funeral or memorial service,” he said. “We will offer many new services to the Glenfield family.” Some of these will include live streaming of the services, photo collage viewing throughout the building, color brochures, and grief aftercare support as well as other items that will be used as the families desire.
Glenfield Funeral Home will offer traditional funeral services, and cremation services and will modify them based on the customer's needs/wants and price points. “It has always been about the customers,” says Williams, "whatever they desire they get at a fair price." He also says, "We will honor any insurance or pre-arranged funeral service that has been purchased elsewhere, Never be afraid to contact us about changing from one funeral home to another. It is easily done.”
Glenfield Memorial Park will also be the focus of updates, care, and attention, he said. Glenfield Memorial Park will continue to offer grave plots and high-quality grave markers. You will also be able to purchase the flowers for the grave site from the funeral home office.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.