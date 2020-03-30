My schedule has seen a significant change with the coming of the coronavirus, school closings, suspension of prep sports events, social distancing, seclusion and any other word that begins with the letter "s" that applies.
We are considered to be an essential business, so we still come in and work here at the office, although we are locked in for safety purposes due to the national pandemic. To make a point of clarity, you can still come to our New Albany Gazette office and we will be most glad to serve you, it will just be done from outside of our office.
My work day takes a wrap now most days when the clock strikes 5:00 instead of me scurrying off to cover New Albany, East Union, Ingomar, Myrtle or West Union participate in a sports-related event. So, instead of working another 3-4 hours covering a game and writing a story, working through lots of photos and dropping them with my copy on our content management system which occurred multiple times per week, I just head to the house.
I really miss my friends, players, coaches, parents, school officials, etc., that I saw at the games, but it has been very worthwhile to spend more time with my wonderful wife and enjoy being at home.
Since we need to spend our time at home or around the house, I sure would welcome the opportunity to work in my yard, but it's been hindered by the large volumes of rainfall that we've experienced, but plans are underway for the Clayton crew.
My family discussed gardening prospects since we all decided that we needed to return to the old days of being more self-sufficient. We had great ideas and lots of input. Now my small garden plot I had originally envisioned for this season has taken on the characteristics of a community plot as it may have quadrupled in size.
The great thing about it is that we have all decided to work on and in our garden as a team and family, just like we did years ago when my parents had big garden plots that covered two and three separate areas when the boys were growing up on our farm.
I think that I was trained by one of the top experts in vegetable gardening since my dad grew enough produce for our multiple families and even neighbors down the road.
I always fussed about having so much growing in the garden that we had to give some of it away, but Daddy always said that we needed to share with the "old folks" as he called them. Some of those old folks were actually his age, but I never made that a point of contention.
Little did I realize at that time that he was giving me a life lesson in being a good steward of the soil, reaping the harvest while trusting in the Lord of the harvest, sharing my abundance with others and serving others in order to be a blessing.
Sometimes we need a bit of a hardship to bring us back to our roots and help us to realize that no matter the situation, we are all in this life together.
May we all go forth and be a blessing in the days to come. Just be sure to keep a safe distance.