The Union County School District teachers and administration hosted to Gian Paul Gonzalez as their motivational speaker on Tuesday and he encouraged them to go "All In" with their students.
Gonzalez stressed that All In" is not just a catchy phrase, not just a slogan, but it is a lifestyle that is to be lived out each and every day. He shared how this impacted his life and how his audience can follow suit and experience it in their lives and those they teach as well.
Gonzalez shared how it all got started for him back a few years ago in his home state of New Jersey.
"Normally, I work as ninth grade world history teacher, but just a crazy course of events that God had planned, I definitely didn't, he said. "I got asked to speak to the New York Giants a number of years ago for a chapel service and I thought it was a little bit of a prank.
"Why would they call for a history teacher to speak to their football team, but they said 'no we want you to speak to our football team' so I went and spoke to the team. I talked to them about being "All In", about totally committing, not necessarily to just football, but more as men in their community, men for their families.
I asked them what if you committed unconditionally and saying 'I'm going to give my best even in my profession if I have a contract next year or not, I'm going to give everything' and of course, it was a chapel service so I equated it to the Bible and that's what God asks us to do."
Gonzalez said the crazy thing about it was that they took his words to heart on the football field, winning every game after that and they went on to eventually win the Super Bowl that year against the New England Patriots.
"They decided to put 'All In' on their Super Bowl championship shirt and they they put inside their Super Bowl rings and before I knew it, different teams were calling up," Gonzalez said. I was working with the Portland Trailblazers and then the Arsenal Futbol Club from London in the English Premier League.
"Then corporations like Wal-Mart and General Motors were like 'hey will you talk to us about being All In' and like I said, I'm just a ninth grade history teacher."
Gonzalez said he did not expect any of this, but his heart is in helping communities, especially students and teachers because he feels that is one of the most important parts of our communities.
"I know the past couple of years have been difficult for everybody, especially being an educator, I know it's been hard for our students," he said. "Really, I just want to encourage these amazing individuals that are here in the meeting to keep going.
"You are already giving so much, but don't give up. I know it gets hard and you go home and wonder 'Am I making a difference' and that's not just for teachers, but so many of us in our communities want to do more than work a job. We want to make an impact and so I just want to encourage them today.
"It is a privilege to be down here in Mississippi, I was at Amory yesterday, getting to speak to their school and I go later today to speak to Webster (County) and share with them."
Gonzalez also had other speaking engagements at Petal and Enterprise schools. He speaks to faculty and/or students, depending on what the districts request.
"It's just a privilege getting to share and hopefully be an encouragement," Gonzalez said. "It's not all sunshine and roses, you're not going to wake up everyday and say 'I want to give my best' because we all have personal things that are happening.
"I challenge and encourage my listeners to start at home, so they can start from the inside. That way they can say 'I'm doing it for my son or my daughter or my spouse' then they can work outward and say 'I'm doing it for my classroom or for my job or my employees or clients.'"
Gonzalez says he doesn't we have to be really talented, but just show up everyday and give our best.
He shared that we all need to strike a balance in our lives so that we are "All In" for not only our jobs, not only for our teams, but also for our family.
"John Maxwell has a great quote, 'If you think you are a leader and turn around and no one is following, you are just out for a walk' and I took that to heart," Gonzalez said. "That is the true test to leaving a legacy, that people will be able to benefit from years after we are not involved."
