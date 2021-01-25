NEW ALBANY • Jane Goode and Joy McCullough have been part of Sharing at Christmas for many years and the local ladies have always viewed their contribution to the community as a ministry. As well as they can recall, the first year for them began in 1989.
"Bobbye Ann McCollum asked me to help her, so I started helping her with the food first and then it went from that to I think in 2001 to doing the toys only, Goode said. "They were doing toys and food when we started."
McCollum was the local Home Economist with the Extension Service and was also a combination of goodwill ambassador, community servant and community missionary as she left an indelible mark on Union County with her tireless work to help her neighbors.
As they reflected on their many years of involvement and how it came about, both viewed their part as an extension of local ministry.
"I have always loved missions and this is just kind of missions ministry, reaching people and of course, I have the love of kids," Goode said. "Having taught three-year olds, I have the love of little children, so I just thought this would be a great way that I could play Santa and make their Christmas happy."
McCullough felt the same way as her coworker in the cause and they used the outreach as a means of getting the Acteens at First Baptist Church involved to minister and they agreed that it worked out really well in that aspect.
Although they were not able to come up with an exact final number of children that they had helped in Sharing at Christmas, they did offer a yearly estimate.
"I think it's around 200-250 children per year, give or take, sometimes it's more or less, but in my articles that I went back and read, it was pretty much around that number," Goode said. "We started out going to age 18 and then within probably the last 10 years we cut it back to age 12. When we made that cut, it cut down on some of the children, but it still is a lots and lots of children."
Since they have been involved for around 30 years in the effort, McCullough and Goode have seen their share of changes and they shared a few of them.
"Grandparents raising their grandchildren is one, taking care of them since they live with them, I've noticed that," Goode said.
"A lot more of the applications now say, please no toys, I need clothes for my kids," McCullough added. "The hard need that is out there is sad."
Despite the changes the duo have seen, nothing has come close to the coronavirus pandemic that was prevalent with this year's offering, but they did not let it stop them or slow them down.
"We just put our masks on and went to the store," McCullough said.
"We just went right out there with it and there were plenty of toys," Goode said. "We didn't have any problems."
McCullough and Goode have had many helpers over the years, including various members of First Baptist Acteens plus friends and family members.
"Peyton and Alex Bryant started with us either last year or the year before and they are unbelievable," Goode said. "The get such joy out of doing it and it's amazing. That excites me to see the young people like that giving back and that's a thrill to me.
"Kathy Wood help me for two or three years way back and she loved it," Goode said. She and I kinda had a connection, did things together, went on mission trips together and stuff. I found a few pictures of her and she was always a good helper."
McCullough shared that Sharing at Christmas had been a family affair for her as her family has been actively involved. The husbands of both ladies, Terry Goode and Donnie McCullough, have also pitched in to help in recent years.
"Both of my girls started very young, maybe three, four or five years old and they were good with picking out toys," she said. "This was the first year for Rachel to not help us, but with school conflicts, she was not able to come.
"She told me that missed it so much, but that's what Jane and I have always said, it does not feel like Christmas until we have shared. It's just to be able to go and to buy these kids toys and to know that they are getting something when they might not wake up with anything."
Both ladies expressed how much joy they experience by being able to play a part in the Sharing at Christmas activities.
"A lot of years we would be shopping and people would ask us what we were doing and we would tell them," Goode said. "They would dig in their pocket and give us something. I just love that and of course, people look at us like we are crazy with those baskets.
"One year we even had a couple of students from school, Taylor Veal and Eric Wade help us. I guess they were high school kids and I just thought that was neat for them to do that."
"We usually pray over the list before we start," McCullough said. "I went back to school to sub that week after we had bought for the children. I knew that I had a little girl's name and I had put her stuff in the bag.
"She was telling the other students to look at this purse that my Momma got me, did she not do good? Look, it's even got a matching billfold with it. She got me some smell good and I can't believe my momma did this good. That gave me chills and I nearly cried when I heard it."
McCullough said she thought that it was just a confirmation to her from the Lord that she and Goode were doing okay and that it's all good because He's got this.
"One year a little girl in our Acteens was staring at the application and she told me that she was in class with this particular little girl every day and that she had no idea that she was hurting. She asked me how did they survive on this amount of money a month? Now that young lady has gone into missions and is helping more and doing more. I think a lot of our girls saw that over the years and realized that the girl sitting next to you in class, they are hurting."
Both ladies hope to see Sharing at Christmas continue and they hope to be able to contribute and minister in their local field of missions by sharing the gift of love at Christmas.