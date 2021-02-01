MYRTLE • It’s no secret Kinsley Gordon is Myrtle’s go-to player.
The junior guard scored a game-high 24 points – her season average – Thursday to lead the Lady Hawks to a 51-38 Division 3-1A victory against county rival West Union. The win gave Myrtle the regular-season league title and a top-seed in the division tournament.
Gordon, however, gave credit to her teammates for the win.
“Our young players really stepped it up,” she said. “It was a team effort tonight. We wanted to win this game and win the division. They beat us pretty bad the last time we played.”
Gordon was sidelined with a concussion and missed the 54-27 loss Jan. 14 to the Lady Eagles in the Union County Tournament.
“Kinsley always plays well, but Mollie Moody (sophomore), Emma Mayer (freshman) and Raykiah Strickland (sophomore) were the unsung heroes,” Myrtle coach Chris Greer said.
A late second-quarter layup by Moody helped give Myrtle a 24-21 halftime lead.
West Union rallied in the third quarter to take a 27-26 lead on a layup by Eden Conlee with 1:54 left.
Myrtle’s Strickland answered with back-to-back field goals – a layup and a 3-pointer – to ignite a 17-0 run that continued into the fourth quarter. She followed later with two steals that turned into four straight points on two layups, one by her and one by Gordon.
Mayer ended the Lady Hawks’ run with putback to give Myrtle a 43-27 with 5:35 remaining.
“Raykiah (Strickland) made some great plays,” Greer said. “I didn’t sub very much tonight. We played only seven. I was proud our defense; we’ve got to get better offensively.”
Annie Orman led the West Union with 17 points
Myrtle improved to 11-7 overall and to 6-1 in the division. West Union is now 16-7 overall and 7-1 in league play.
“It was a good rivalry game for both teams,” Greer said. “I was proud of the girls. We’re going to be division champs. I like that.”
(B) Myrtle 81, West Union 76
The Hawks, led by five scorers in double figures, secured a No. 2 seed in the division tournament with the victory.
Elijah Thompson connected on three 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Myrtle, which is now 11-5 overall and 6-2 in the division.
Jaden Taylor added 18 points, Brayden McNeal 16, Haiden Shoops 13 and QD Sanders 10 for the Hawks. Shoops had four 3-pointers.
Sanders scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Hawks erased Myrtle’s seven-point third-quarter lead.
“We’re a second-half team,” Myrtle coach Rob Browning said. “When we needed stops, we got them. That’s what won the game. If we can get enough stops, and we are unselfish and play as a team, we’re going to get shots.”
Daniel Conlee scored 23 points, Cole Willard 16 and Greer Manning 11 for West Union.