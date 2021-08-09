Paid In Full is celebrating thirty years of music and ministry. The New Albany based Gospel trio is hosting their 30th Anniversary Homecoming Concert this Saturday night at 6:00 pm, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany.
It is a celebration thirty years in the making. In Aug. 1991, three 16-year-old friends began singing together in their home church at First Baptist New Albany. Jeff Crews, Bradley Littlejohn, and Lance Moore then began to travel to other churches in the community to lead worship services or sing concerts.
In High School, Paid In Full was singing 50 dates a year, and later in college, they were singing almost 100 dates every year.
"Singing with Paid In Full has been a great joy in my life that I have loved sharing with others," Littlejohn said. "Welcoming original member, Jeff Crews, is a chapter in our story I look forward to sharing as well. eff and I sang our first duet together 40 years ago and I'm proud that he is singing with Lance and me again.”
After college, the trio found national attention through their appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, Gaither Homecoming concerts and television specials, The National Quartet Convention, and numerous LifeWay Senior Adult rallies.
Over the past 30 years, Paid In Full has released 13 albums, charted numerous top 40 Gospel songs, and won “Horizon Group of the Year.”
"Thirty years ago, we were just three high school kids from a church youth choir who began singing Southern Gospel music together," Crews said. "Since that time, God has taken us to some of the largest churches in the South, to the country's premiere Gospel Music festivals and concert halls, to Gaither Homecoming concerts and tapings, and to the world famous Grand Ole Opry. Along the way, we recorded with some incredible producers and musicians, and made music that came from our hearts."
The trio is celebrating their thirtieth anniversary by releasing a new 2-disc “30th Anniversary Special Edition” CD containing their greatest hits and brand new songs. One of those songs, “Too Much” is currently on the national charts.
The album is being promoted and distributed by StowTown records, the largest Gospel Music label in the country. Paid In Full will have advance copies available Saturday night at their Homecoming concert.
“After 30 years of singing, I'm so excited to see what God has in store with this Stowtown collaboration," Moore said. "We are so excited to debut this 30th Anniversary album, which contains 26 of our classic songs from the past 30 years, and four awesome new tracks produced by Wayne Haun."
Jeff, Bradley, and Lance invite everyone to their Homecoming concert. There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be taken. Social distancing measures will be in effect.