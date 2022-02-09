By a proclamation from Gov. Tate Reeves, Mississippi will recognize Arbor Day on Friday, February 11.
"Nationally, Arbor Day is recognized in April," said Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) state forester Russell Bozeman. "However, we celebrate Arbor Day in Mississippi on the second Friday in February each year. Late winter is the best time to plant new trees because it helps young trees focus on putting down roots.”
Mississippi has been celebrating Arbor Day since 1926 as a special day to recognize the statewide contributions of trees and forests. The benefits of forestry to Mississippi include a $13.1 billion contribution to the state's economy, more than 62,000 jobs, and an average of $10 million toward education through Public School Trust (16th Section) Land timber sale revenue.
Additionally, Gov. Reeves has proclaimed February 11-17 as Tree Planting Week across the state. During this week, community partners, families, and friends will join together to celebrate the benefits of trees and community forests to recognize the unique beauty and diversity of Mississippi's native trees.
Leading up to Mississippi Arbor Day, many counties host events, sales, and tree giveaways. Mississippians can find a list of these events at www.mfc.ms.gov.
"On behalf of the Mississippi Forestry Commission and all of our forestry partners, I want to thank Gov. Reeves for this proclamation," Bozeman said. "I also want to encourage all Mississippians to take advantage of the tree giveaways and sales in their communities to help spread the importance of trees for future generations. Healthy trees lead to healthy lives."
