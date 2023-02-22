Gov. Reeves has declared Feb. 20 -25 as Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi.
Last year Mississippi saw a record number of tornadoes, with 137 confirmed. Ninety-six of those occurred between March and May of 2022.
“We have seen just how important it is to be prepared for severe weather, especially during the spring season,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I encourage all Mississippians to review their severe weather preparedness plan or create one. Having a plan inplace before a disaster strikes can be life-saving.”
“Severe weather can mean more than tornadoes,” says MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “Mississippi is prone todamaging wind, hail, flooding, and lightning associated with severe weather, and we want people to be prepared for it all.”
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is partnering with the National Weather Service to highlight different types of severe weather and ways to prepare for the upcoming spring severe weather season. MEMA urges all Mississippians to have a disaster supply kit stocked with food and water year-round. Knowing a safe place to seek shelter when severe weather is in your area is also essential.
Each day of Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week, MEMA will use informational graphics, videos, and engaging content on these topics. Keep up with Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week by visiting MEMA’s Facebook and Twitter pages and MEMA’s YouTube page. Your local National Weather Service offices will also share additional severe weather information. Four National Weather Service offices cover Mississippi: Jackson, Memphis, New Orleans, and Mobile.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east Arkansas, north Mississippi,
southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
