NEW ALBANY - Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County has tapped a former assistant administrator as its new leader.
James Grantham, who currently serves as chief executive officer of Baptist Memorial-Booneville, will succeed retiring CEO Walter Grace on Oct. 27.
Grantham has been a part of the Baptist Memorial family since 1999 when he joined the Collierville hospital staff as a medical technologist. He earned his master's degree in health administration from University of Memphis and completed a year-long fellowship working with senior leadership on projects across the Baptist system.
He served as an assistant administrator for two Baptist Memorial hospitals, including the New Albany hospital, before taking on the role as administrator and CEO at Baptist Memorial-Booneville.
Grace is retiring after a 22-year career with the Baptist Memorial system. He has served as CEO at the New Albany hospital since 2011. During his tenure, the hospital became the first and only to earn five stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Hospital Compare program. It also was named as one of the 2019 top 100 rural hospitals by Chartis Center for Rural Health.