ENTERPRISE - West Union closed out the 1A opening round playoff game with Falkner with a huge run for the 50-44 win. West Union outscored Falkner 16-6 over the final four and a half minutes as Caleb Graves hit for eight points.
"We're never out of it as long as we have our head on our shoulders," West Union coach Timbo Henderson said. "I've been peaching to the guys all year to control what you can control and let the rest go. Whatever your job is, just be the best at it. They've got big hearts, they laid it on the line and when you do that, things tend to work in your favor."
Falkner appeared to have seized the momentum after going on a 7-0 run to take the 38-34 lead with 4:57 left. Daylon Crum hit a three that was sandwiched between four free throws by Chauncey Jackson to put Falkner in the lead.
However, Jerod McDonald got the comeback started for the Eagles with two successful free throws to close within two at 38-36.
Graves then stepped up and scored eight of the final 14 points for West Union to secure the win. He hit two field goals and added four clutch free throws.
"They may not always get the play right, but they're going to give you everything they've got," Henderson said of his Eagles. "We started getting up in some passing lanes, got some deflections and a couple of them we stole.
"I'd go to war with those guys any day because I know their heart and I know they are going to go to battle and I appreciate that from them. It means a lot."
West Union was led by Luke Willard's 15 points while Jerod McDonald finished with 12 points. Graves and Sam Callicutt had eight points each.
Falkner had three players in double figures as Rodrigo Ruedas and Jackson both hit for 11 points. Cody Johnson scored 10 points for the Eagles.
Falkner led 21-20 at the half.