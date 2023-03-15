Participation in The Great American Cleanup was down slightly this year – likely due to spring break beginning – but still good.
Union County Development Director Daleana Mapp said she was pleased with the result. Volunteers collected well over 100 bags of litter, but also focused on some larger projects this year such as Shady Dale Park and the Park Along the River.
Members of Leadership Union County and other volunteers cleaned out Camp Creek Branch on the edge of the Park Along the River, something that has been needed for years. The northern part of the creek was one of the original boundaries in early New Albany history and local officials would like to make the creek safe and available for a play area.
Mapp thanked the various civic and other groups who participated, especially museum director Jill Smith and staff for hosting the event.
She also thanks the Historic Northside District Garden Club for providing lunch for volunteers and an unexpected bonus was Larry Dykes also having free lunch near B. F. Ford School.
Finally, she thanks New Albany Main Street for support services and New Albany street commissioner Johnny Payton for providing dump trucks at the collection sites.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.