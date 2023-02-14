The Union County Development Association will sponsor the Great American Cleanup Day!
Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers will meet at the Union County Heritage Museum to organize and get supplies, then return to the museum where the Historic Northside Garden Club will serve lunch.
UCDA is affiliated with Keep Mississippi Beautiful program , as well as Keep America Beautiful.
The Great American Cleanup takes place annually with an estimated 500,000 volunteers taking part in 15,000 community events nationwide.
Activities include removing litter and debris from roadsides, highways, and in some cases planting trees, flowers, and gardens; and cleaning and restoring nature trails, recreation areas, and playgrounds.
The cleanup is not limited to the City of New Albany and volunteers may choose areas they wish to clean, working individually or as groups or organizations.
Nationally, the Great American Cleanup will increase emphasis on separating out and recycling the materials collected to return them to the circular economy. They will focus on collecting the most littered item, cigarette butts, and recycling them using a new cleanup kit available in some areas that includes a canister for cigarette waste, complete with instructions on mailing them in to be recycled.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
