GREENWOOD - The term "every dog has their day" certainly applied to the Greenwood Bulldogs eliminated the New Albany Bulldogs by a wide margin of 50-0 in the second round of 4A football playoffs on Friday.
Greenwood could do no wrong in the first quarter and most of the night as they struck for three touchdowns in less than five minutes to go up 21-0.
We hate that we ended it like we did this year because we are a lot better football team than we showed tonight," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. "That being said, when you don't play your best game against a good football team, stuff like this can happen."
Greenwood took the opening kickoff and drove 55 yards for the game's first score as quarterback Deandre Smith scored from eight yards out.
New Albany appeared to have a bit of a spark as they picked up a first down following two runs by CJ Hill, but a false start set New Albany back and they were later forced to punt.
Smith threw a 67-yard touchdown strike to Kobe Chambers for the second Greenwood score and Travor Randle's run gave the host Bulldogs a 14-0 lead.
Following an interception and return back to the New Albany 30, Smith struck again as he hit Dalin Metcalf on the first play following the turnover and the PAT gave Greenwood a 21-0 lead which they held through the end of the period.
Smith added another rushing touchdown and threw for another score in the second quarter as Greenwood went to the half up 35-0.
Greenwood scored a touchdown in the third period and increased their lead to 42-0 after three quarters of play.
New Albany appeared to be on the verge of avoiding the shutout as they drove to the Greenwood one-yard line late in the game. However, New Albany fumbled the ball at the goal line and Omar Emmon gathered in the football and raced 100 yards for the final score of the game for the 50-0 win.
Stubblefield reflected on the year in the postgame and shared how he thought his Bulldogs had performed for the 2019 season.
"I think they fought all year, I think the offensive line and CJ (Hill) ended up being the strength of the team," Stubblefield said . "The offensive line emerged and did a really good job.
"Defensively, I think our linebackers and defensive line got better and better. We've got to continue to improve on all three phases, but I'm excited about the effort, I'm excited about what these guys did in moving our program forward and I'm thankful for them."
The senior class of Bulldogs had a key role in the development and progress that New Albany experienced in 2019 and Stubblefield was quick to praise their efforts.
"We talked all year about taking steps and moving this program forward in the right way, last year's senior class took a step and this year's senior class took a step," Stubblefield said. "They led all year, we hosted a playoff game, we won and went to the second round, they won eight ballgames, our second winning season in a row. They're doing things that haven't been done in a while and their leadership was great all year."