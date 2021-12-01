Our justice system was built on the precept that a person is innocent until proven guilty. Growing up, I remember watching Westerns in which a beloved citizen was found murdered. Some dastardly miscreant was immediately determined to be the murderer. The accused was jailed. Usually, at night with torches burning townspeople went to the Sheriff's office demanding the accused. They were going to take him out and hang him.
The hero in this scenario was the brave, lone man who stepped outside the Sheriff's office onto a wooded platform and refused to give them the accused. Think Chuck Connors, The Rifleman, or John Wayne or Gary Cooper. He was a hero, a brave hero. He insisted there would be a fair trial. The rule of law would provide justice, not a mob.
Today, our mobs are not on the sheriff’s porch. Their “lit torches” are in social media and the 24-hour news cycle. Their anger breeds a national and even an international mob. The accused is demonized by some and defended by others. Opinions rage. Some people are absolutely sure the accused is guilty; others profess his innocence. Both points of view are reflected on the networks they choose to watch and those in social media with whom they interact. The mobs attack the accused in a visceral manner.
Our leaders, people with influence, should preach the rule of law, innocent until proven guilty. Let the process play out! They should not profess guilt or innocence. We need to have faith in our institutions. They are not perfect, but they are much better than having a dictator or autocrat unilaterally making the decision. We see in the old Roman movies of Caesar a simple “thumbs-up” or “thumbs down.” Historically, kings, queens, and dictators decided. It was one man's call. No trial, no jury, no fairness. One all powerful person decided.
We have to have faith in our jury system. We must accept the rule of law. If we see imperfections in our judicial system, we need to elect people who will provide more integrity to it. Yes, we need to do everything we can to remove any bias in our justice system. However, ultimately, we must accept the rule of law in our country. Our system is imperfect, but we strive to make it the most fair and just in the world.