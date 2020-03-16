CLINTON – After a solid run in last week's NJCAA Region 23 Tournament, Northwest sophomore guard Lindsay Hall and sophomore forward Mallory Russell were chosen as the Rangers' selections for the all-tournament team.
In three games, Hall averaged 10.6 points per game, including an average of 8.0 points from three-point range. Additionally, the Ingomar native shot 38 percent from the floor and 44 percent from beyond the arc, while totaling nine assists and six rebounds.
For the season, Hall finished with an average of 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Russell also had a solid stretch during the tournament, averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. The Ingomar native also finished with a block in each game.
For Hall, her best performance of the season came in a 74-62 victory against Northeast on Feb. 6, where she scored 12 of her 17 points from three-point range. Russell's career-best effort came on Feb. 17 against Holmes, where she posted 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Northwest finished the season at 17-10 on the year and defeated MACJC champion East Mississippi and Mississippi Gulf Coast in the Region 23 Tournament, before falling one win shy of a national tournament bid in a loss to 10th-ranked Jones College last Friday.