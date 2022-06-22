New Albany resident Betsey Hamilton was named a Mississippi Main Street Hero at the Mississippi Main Street awards program in Jackson this past Thursday.
The award was given for her years of service in developing and creating assets that are vital to the life of our historic downtown.
Hamilton was instrumental in organizing a group to develop the Union County Heritage Museum, the Tanglefoot Trail, numerous preservation projects and is currently a board member with the state's department of Archives and History. She was chosen by the Governor to be on the state's flag commission to create our new state flag.
“Betsey has given back to this community for more than 40-plus years and continues at the same pace today,” New Albany Main Street Manager Billye Jean Stroud said. “Her good works have benefited New Albany Main Street and she deserves this recognition. If we could have about 10 more just like her in this community, the possibilities would be endless on what could be created to amplify our quality of life. Congratulations.”
The annual awards luncheon honors Main Street directors, board members and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown development and preservation projects and events from Main Street communities in Mississippi.
“The Annual Awards Luncheon is the highlight of our year where we get to celebrate the people, projects, and initiatives that make Mississippi’s downtowns the hub of activity in their communities,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA Executive Director. “Our local Main Street programs work hard to implement a strategic plan of work focused on downtown revitalization, and we are proud to recognize the success stories that our programs accomplished over the past year.”
MMSA staff presented the 2022 awards to recipients from Designated Main Street Communities throughout the state.
Other local Main Street programs receiving awards included Pontotoc County Main Street Chamber, Ripley Main Street and Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association.
New Albany Main Street was also an awards sponsor for the annual presentation.
In 2021, Mississippi Main Street's Designated Communities generated 193 net new businesses, 49 business expansions to existing businesses, 603 net new jobs, 58 building rehabilitations, and 241 downtown residential units. In addition, 95 public improvement projects were completed as well as 14 new construction projects in downtown business districts. More than $186 million was invested by the public and private sectors in 2021, and more than 28,452 volunteer hours were recorded.
Every dollar spent in this organization results in $80 of private investment, the highest return on investment of any economic activity in the state. Since 1993, MMSA has generated more than $5.9 billion in private and public investment (including more than $1.6 billion in public investment).
MMSA currently has 48 Designated Main Street Communities, five Network Communities, and 13 Associate Communities.