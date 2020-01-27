By Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
NEW ALBANY – Isaiah Ball was happy to see his hard work – shooting every night in an empty gym – pay off for him in Saturday’s 29th Kiwanis Hotbed Classic.
In a crowded gym, New Albany’s senior point guard connected on 8 of 9 3-pointers, including 5 of 5 in the first half, to lead the Bulldogs to an 87-53 victory against Potts Camp.
“I felt good shooting last night and brought it over to this game,” Ball said. “Our team loves big crowds. It really brought my adrenaline up. It hyped me up and I played really well.”
Ball finished with a game-high 33 points and won his team’s Gerald Snider “Real Deal” Player of the Game award.
New Albany coach Scotty Settles, who watched his team improved to 17-5 overall against a tough 16-6 Potts Camp team, was obviously pleased with Ball’s performance.
“I told Isaiah, ‘When you’re in the feel of the game and you’re feeling it … if you’ve got good shots, you take them,’ ” Shettles said. “He didn’t take any bad shots. He took good shots. I’ve preach to him for four years to take good shots and get in a flow.
“He was good player today for us, a really good player.”
Ball’s 19-point first half gave the Bulldogs a 40-27 halftime lead.
Potts Camp closed New Albany’s lead to 41-35 early in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs rallied behind 3-pointers by Ball and Mitchell Shettles, and a late layup by 7-footer Tucker Shannon.
New Albany’s senior big man helped keep Potts Camp’s Mitchell Saulsberry neutralized in the fourth quarter. He scored 19 points, but only five in the second half.
Shannon recorded seven rebounds, six on the defensive end, and scored four points.
“I thought the difference was our big 7-footer. That’s the best game he’s played all year,” Shettles said. “He rebounded the ball, he contested shots. We knew Saulsberry would be tough on the boards. Tucker Shannon did a good job when he was in there.”
Senior guard Mitchell Shettles added 22 points and connected on four 3-pointers for the Bulldogs.
“That’s the best we’ve shot in a game all season,” Scotty Shettles said. “Isaiah was so good shooting tonight. We haven’t got that all season from him. When he shoots like that they loosen up a little on Mitchell. It opens the lane up. When you’ve got a couple of kids shooting like that, it’s hard to guard.”