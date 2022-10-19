The New Albany Main Street Association annual membership meeting will be held at the Union County Heritage Museum Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 11:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Marlo Dorsey, executive director and CEO of Visit Hattiesburg.
Prior to her Visit Hattiesburg duties, Dorsey served as the Mississippi Development Authority’s chief marketing officer. Before that, she was the vice president of marketing for Jones County Junior College and was the CEO of Cybergate Internet Services.
She currently serves as Immediate Past President of the Mississippi Tourism Association, Treasurer of the Mississippi Main Street Association, and an executive board member for the Downtown Hattiesburg Association. Additionally, she was a founding member of the
Mississippi Destination Marketing Association and serves on the advisory board for VisitMisissippi’s dedicated funding.
Dorsey is a graduate of Leadership Mississippi and has served on its advisory board. Dorsey was also recognized as a 2017 50 Leading Woman by the Mississippi Business Journal.
Annual Main Street membership fees are $150 for a business with six or fewer employees, $250 for more than six, $500 for an industry and $40 for a private individual. Corporate memberships range from $1,000 to $5,000 and the $5,000 levels includes company logos on all events that are Main Street related.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&