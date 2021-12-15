A little over a week ago the 80th anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese occurred. I only noticed it being mentioned on the news once and wondered if we, indeed, no longer “Remember Pearl Harbor.” That’s difficult for me to believe.
This struck me even more because I had also attended a Quilts of Valor ceremony recently, honoring Viet Nam veterans.
I probably know more about World War II than other conflicts.
The enemy was clear, the danger to our country real and most were behind the war effort to the extent of unifying our nation like it may not have been before or since.
I can’t imagine experiencing what our soldiers went through, especially after hearing some of their reluctantly-shared stories. They were treated with respect, if perhaps not as much recognition as they deserved.
The Korean Conflict more or less fell through the cracks of history because Viet Nam came along and dominated so many lives. It was indeed the first war fought essentially live on TV every night. The country was divided and feelings ran high.
If the warriors and their supporters of World War II were, justifiably, called The Greatest Generation, then perhaps the veterans of Viet Nam have become The Forgotten Generation.
People have just wanted to put it behind them.
I did not go to Viet Nam. I got as far as ROTC and scoliosis and a heart defect ended any likelihood I would see military service.
I didn’t really understand what our soldiers were fighting for but I did understand that people my age were going to Viet Nam and not coming back, or possibly coming back as damaged human beings. There was guilty joy that I would not go, but also guilt alone because I was no better than anyone else who did have to go. Serving in the military would probably have strengthened my character but I suspect that if I had gone to Viet Nam I would not have come back.
At any rate, the Viet Nam era was completely unlike that of World War II in many ways.
The country was split and returning soldiers were sometimes reviled rather than honored. From all accounts, Viet Nam was a messier, less civilized war than World War II in a sense but that was the environment our troops found themselves in.
They were in an impossible situation, regardless of whether they were drafted or enlisted. Blaming them for the war was like stiffing a waitress because the cook was incompetent. But blame them, some people did.
Our troops did not set policy, they just fought and sometimes died, hopefully for the protection of our nation, even if that was not always clear. They were honoring their oaths.
Viet Nam veterans have always deserved better than they received and perhaps, now, they are seeing at least a little of the recognition and honor they deserve.
It was not long ago that we were concerned about losing members of The Greatest Generation and the history they represented.
Now, we are losing members of the Viet Nam generation. We need to preserve their history as well. Just because history is unpleasant is no justification for overlooking it, or trying to change it.
We should give these veterans who served in our stead their due before it is too late.
Let them not become the Forgotten Generation.