Myrtle opened their 2020 season of football on the road at Marshall Academy and the Hawks fell by a 14-0 final. 

The teams battled through a scoreless first half, but Marshall Academy broke the drought with a touchdown with 7:50 left in the third quarter. 

They later padded their lead with an insurance touchdown on a 35-yard run with 8:10 left in the game for the 14-0 win. 

Myrtle will host Walnut on Friday night at 7:00. The Wildcats defeated Alcorn Central 41-7 in their season opener.

This will be the first game to ever be played at the new football field on the Myrtle campus. 

