By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
BIGGERSVILLE – The Myrtle football program’s first MHSAA division game didn’t produce a victory, but the coach saw plenty of positives.
Biggersville, behind a 206-yard rushing performance and four touchdowns from running back Goldman Butler, defeated the visiting Hawks 46-20 in the Division 1-1A opener for both teams.
Myrtle trailed 20-0 in the first half, before cutting the Lions’ lead to 20-7 on A.I. Nugent’s 3-yard touchdown run with 1:48 remaining in the second quarter.
The Hawks cut Biggersville’s lead to 20-14 on Nugent’s 10-yard TD run with 8:10 left in the third quarter.
“I had guys fighting like crazy,” Myrtle first-year head coach Jeremy Smithey said. “We found a way to put ourselves back in the game. We’ve got to find a way to close. We told them at halftime, ‘You can lay down and take it or you can bow your neck and fight.’ I think we did.”
Biggersville (3-1) recovered to score two late third-quarter touchdowns to build a 34-14 lead headed into the final 12 minutes.
Butler kept the Lions rolling, scoring on TD runs of 30 and 33 yards push his team’s lead to 40-14.
““He’s a good one; he runs hard,” Biggersville head coach Stan Platt said. “He’s worked hard to get this opportunity. His line blocked well.”
Myrtle (1-4) answered late on a 17-yard TD pass from Jackson Mayer to Carl Graham. He had four catches for 65 yards. Mayer was 8 of 14 for 71 yards.
Nugent finished with 108 yards on 18 carries for his fifth straight 100-yard game this season.
Biggersville built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Butler and a 60-yard pass to Jarell Jones from Quinton Knight.
The Lions’ first touchdown was set by a 32-yard punt return to the Myrtle 33 by Zae Davis. Butler set up his score with 24-yard run on a sweep.
Jones’ TD reception came on the final play of the first quarter following a Myrtle punt.
Biggersville took a 20-0 lead with 4:15 remaining in the second quarter on Jones’ 17-yard sprint on a reverse.
“That is a very good team,” Smithey said of Biggersville. “You know why they were the class if the division last year.”