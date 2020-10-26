ASHLAND - Myrtle returned to football action at Ashland after being in quarantine for a week and that layout contributed to the Hawks 38-36 loss in triple overtime.
Ashland scored first in the final overtime and converted on the two-point conversion to take a 38-30 lead.
Myrtle answered with Jackson Mayer's 10-yard touchdown run off the left side, but the try for two was unsuccessful and the Blue Devils escaped with the 38-36 win.
The teams finished regulation tied at 14-all and the opening possession of the first overtime went to Ashland. The Blue Devils scored on a pass play on third down and converted the attempt for two to go up 22-14.
Eli Thompson came back with the Hawks response as he scored on a one-yard yard and the two-point conversion knotted the score at 22-22.
Myrtle took the first possession of the second overtime and Mayer ran it in from a yard out and the try for two gave the Hawks a 30-22 lead. However Ashland came back to tie the game and force the deciding frame.
Mayer scored the opening touchdown of the contest in the first quarter with 4:09 remaining on his 27-yard run.
Thompson gave the Hawks a 14-0 lead with 3:20 left in the first half on his 42-yard fumble return.
Myrtle travels to Coldwater on Friday in this week's football action.