BIGGERSVILLE - In a game that would qualify as an “Instant Classic,” Biggersville defeated visiting Myrtle 73-71 Tuesday on a last-second putback by Te’lick Barnett in the opening round of the MHSAA Class 1A state tournament.
Heavy underdog Myrtle (11-19), which rallied from an 18-point deficit midway in the third quarter, tied the game with 16 seconds left on an inbounds steal and layup by A.I. Nugent.
Biggersville (25-2) attempted a last-second shot on a drive by Hunter Stacy. He missed and Barnett grabbed it and scored with .05 seconds remaining.
The Lions advance to Saturday’s second round.
Barnett led Biggersville with 28 points. Nugent scored 27, 19 in the second half, and Jaden Taylor scored 16 of his 19 points - 12 on four 3-pointers - to lead the Hawks’ second-half comeback.
“I’ll take this group any day of the week and go fight,” Myrtle coach Rob Browning said. “They’re not the biggest or the strongest, but they’ll fight like crazy in ballgames. Our second half was the best of the year.”
* More on this game in next Wednesday's Gazette