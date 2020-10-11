MYRTLE - The Myrtle Hawks shutout Thrasher by a 35-0 result on Friday and took their second consecutive Division 1-1A win. Myrtle dominated the contest from start to finish en route to the win.
"It's hard to single out one or two players after a game like that," Myrtle coach Jeremy Smithey said. "That was what I would call a complete team win. Everyone played a huge role in every aspect of that game.
Myrtle's first score came on a safety with 7:32 left in the opening quarter and the Hawks took the ensuing kickoff and quickly scored again on a one-yard run by Elijah Thompson and Myrtle would end the period up 8-0.
Luke Gaines scored just before the half on a nine-yard run and the successful kick would send the teams to the half with the Hawks leading 15-0.
Offensively, we put the ball in the hands of a number of different guys and the offensive line opened up holes for the ball carriers," Smithey said. "Defensively, we played with a ton of energy and really held their offense in check.
"Special teams did their job in limiting field position and putting points on the board."
Thompson added a second touchdown in the third quarter to extend the Myrtle lead to 22-0. With 3:01 left in the quarter, Andrew Phillips scored from three yards out and Myrtle would lead 29-0 after three quarters of play.
Gaines capped the scoring for the Hawks and he sprinted in from 18 yards and Myrtle sealed the win by a final of 35-0.
"I'm hoping we can carry the momentum from these two wins forward," Smithey said. "We have played really well the past two games and the kids are having a ton of fun.
I want to keep building on the positive and fixing the little mistakes that will make us better in future games."
Ethen Hunt led the rushing attack for the Hawks with 10 carries for 119 yards. Thompson had seven carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns while Gaines had three carries for 37 yards and two scores. Phillips ran the ball twice for 16 yards and one touchdown.
Jaden Taylor was 4 of 9 passing for 32 yards. Carl Graham caught two passes for seven yards, Thompson had one catch for 24 yards and Caden Hutcheson had one reception for one yard.
The Hawk defense was led by Gaines as he recorded 7.5 tackles plus one forced fumble and a pass deflection.
Shelton Graves had six tackles and two pass deflections. Phillips and Barrett Waits had a fumble recovery each while Hutcheson and Jacorian Patterson both had an interception.
Myrtle will host their first-ever football homecoming game on Friday as they host HW Byers. Smithey and his Hawks are looking forward to the game and the experience that goes along with homecoming.
"Homecoming will be a different experience for everyone," he said. "Every game is important, but the combination of a division game and homecoming should have the excitement level extremely high.
"I hope the community turns out in force to see it."
Myrtle's Homecoming Court will be presented at 5:30 on the field and the game will follow with kickoff coming at 7:00.