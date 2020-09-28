Myrtle started division play in 1-1A as they hosted Biggersville on Friday. The Lions defeated the Hawks by a 52-0 final.
Biggersville took control of the game early as they raced out to a 22-0 lead after the first quarter.
The Lions expanded their advantage to 38-0 by the half as they added two more scores in the second period.
Biggersville closed out the game with a touchdown in each of the last two quarters and won 52-0.
Myrtle (0-3) will travel to Falkner (0-4) on Friday in Division 1-1A football. The Eagles lost to Ashland 30-0 on Friday.