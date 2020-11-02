Myrtle bounced back from last week's defeat at Ashland by winning on the road at Coldwater by a 22-18 final on Friday.
The home-standing Coldwater team got on the scoreboard first with a six yard touchdown run at the 7:02 mark in the first quarter. The try for two failed and that score held through the end of the period.
Myrtle was the recipient of a safety early in the second quarter to help cut into the Coldwater lead at 6-2. However, the Hawks momentum was short-lived as Coldwater intercepted a Myrtle pass and ran it back for 60-yard interception return. The try for two again failed and Coldwater led 12-2 with 9:15 left in the opening half.
Jackson Mayer ran one in from five yards out with 4:53 left, but the kick failed and the team eventually went to the half with Coldwater leading 12-8.
Andrew Phillips gave the Hawks their first lead of the night with his 28-yard run and the successful conversion put Myrtle ahead by 15-12.
Coldwater regained the lead on the first play from scrimmage in the fourth quarter as they scored on a run from 48 yards. Again, Myrtle's defense was able to stifle the two-point conversion attempt and the Cougars led the Hawks 18-15.
Carl Graham and Mayer hooked up on a 34-yard TD pass and catch to give Myrtle the lead at 22-18 with 3:03 left in the game.
The Cougars attempted the comeback against the Hawks as they drove deep into Myrtle territory, but Elijah Thompson came through with the interception to seal the win for the Hawks at 22-18.
Myrtle will wrap up their regular season in Division 1-1A on Friday as they travel to Baldwyn. Kickoff is at 7:00.