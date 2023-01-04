Here are some of the front-page stories that appeared in the New Albany Gazette for the second half of this past year.
Stories from January through June appeared in the previous issue.
July
New Albany Middle School Principal Paul Henry was named the Mississippi Middle School Principal of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Secondary School Principals on June 22, 2022.
Union County School officials announced that no tax increase would be needed for the coming year.
Stanley Wise presented a program at the Union County Heritage Museum on agri-tourism and how people could make farming fun, educational and profitable.
The Union County Board of Supervisors set a hearing on proposed county redistricting for Aug. 15.
New Albany aldermen decided to delay action on possible adopting the medical marijuana law until they could look at upcoming zoning changes.
It was announced New Albany is getting a new spray park, but it probably wouldn’t be ready until this year. Aldermen voted to accept a bid from Landscape Structures to provide a facility for $194,738.54. The new park will be at the same location as the old one and will feature a variety spray patterns and sizes. The spray park will not have a slide, which would have greatly increased the price.
Miss New Albany, Lexie Kent, was among the finalists in the Miss Mississippi Hospitality pageant.
Winners in the Miss Union County Fair Pageant were third alternate Mikayla Grace Rakestraw, daughter of Roger and Frita Rakestraw; second alternate Madison Grace Bennett, daughter of Sharon and Tim Floyd; first alternate Jessie Carolyn Roberts, daughter of Dana and the late Randy Roberts; and winner Alexis Ann Campbell, daughter of Lori Campbell and Eric Campbell.
Supervisors were wrestling with new law that requires building permits out in the county. They said the law was confusing, restrictive and they had not expected it to pass.
August
Union County supervisors delay action on adopting an ambulance ordinance amid questions about it. The county board was considering a change that would allow the county or other providers to have ambulance service after a string of complaints about delays and unavailability of ambulances.
Retired pastor Dr. Terry Cutrer penned book on how to be a happy church member. He is the retired pastor for Ingomar Baptist Church but is serving as interim pastor at East Heights in Tupelo. “I’ve been working on it for 30 years,” he said. “Basically, I went back to biblical principles to be good examples.”
The City of New Albany will allow the production and sale of medical marijuana, but the decision came as the result of votes by a sharply divided board of aldermen and followed a public hearing that began civilly but turned acrimonious with interruptions and literal demonizing of aldermen. The vote came at the end of the two-and-one-half-hour meeting and public hearing attended by about 150 people.
The first motion that came to a vote was by Ward Four Alderman Will Tucker, who moved that the city adopt the New Albany NEXT plan and zoning, but without the cannabis section. Tucker had offered the same motion at the previous board meeting but it failed for lack of a second. This time Tucker’s motion was seconded by Ward Three Alderman Kevin Dale White, who earlier expressed a desire to opt out of it and never opt back in. Tucker’s motion lost in a 3-2 vote with only himself and White in favor of it. After more discussion, Ward One Alderman Parks Smith moved to opt back into the marijuana program immediately and in all aspects of it. Ward Two Alderman Drew Horn seconded and the measure passed 3-2 with Alderman-as-Large Keith Conlee joining Smith and Horn. They then voted to adopt the New Albany NEXT comprehensive plan as presented.
New Albany city school officials announced they would not require a tax increase for 2022-23 budget
Mayor Kent vetoed the aldermen’s split vote to opt in to marijuana program. At first, Mayor Kent had said he did not plan to veto the vote because it would go against the will of the majority of the board and of the public in general, based on the statewide vote. He immediately began to be pressured by people to veto the vote, however, and spent the next several days meeting with people both for and against the program, as well as fielding phone calls and text messages. He made note of all the issues that were brought up and that some had been raised that nearly no one had thought about previously. He also noted that while the state margin may have been greater, in Union County in the 2020 vote, residents here predominantly voted against the law, even though there was only a five-vote difference.
The Union County Development Association announced it would be launching an adult leadership training program. The UCDA had offered youth leadership programs for many years earlier but this would be the first to develop young adult leaders.
Union County schools have scored in the top 10 in the state in three out of the four testing areas. The Mississippi Department of Education released the 2021- 22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) results and not only were county schools in the top 10, but the Union County District came in second-highest in Mathematics and Algebra, second in English Language Arts and English II and tied for third highest in Biology. The rating was based on the percent of students who are at the proficient and advanced learning levels
New Albany was designated a Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community by the Mississippi Development Authority.
It was announced that contemporary country artist Doug Stone would headline the Tallahatchie RiverFest that would be back in the Park Along the River.
September
A locally-produced feature film on the mystery death of explorer Meriwether Lewis was shown at the Magnolia Civic Center and given a Hollywood premiere treatment. ‘Mysterious Circumstance’ screening, cast and crew received an enthusiastic reception.
New Albany officials working on the proposed budget said it would be helped by retail sales being up 6.6 percent, and tourism up 9.4 percent.
City officials were concerned about ‘commercial’ yard sales setting up camp around town, essentially functioning as retail sales.
Several months of quiet negotiations by city officials paid off and the result will be high-speed internet service available to all New Albany Light, Gas and Water electric customers. This will also lead to improved electric power service to customers with fewer outages and faster response to trouble calls. The New Albany electric department will be in partnership with ACE Fiber, a subsidiary of Alcorn County Electric Power Association.
The William Faulkner writing competition, which draws international participants and winners, held it annual awards luncheon during the week of Tallahatchie RiverFest, which includes the anniversary of the Nobel Prize-winning author’s birthdate.
October
The Union County School District and all four of its schools earned an A rating for its performance in the 2021-22 school year after the Mississippi State Board of Education approved official grades for Mississippi schools and districts on Thursday, Sept. 29.
The New Albany School District earned an “A” rating for its performance in the 2021-2022 school year. The Mississippi State Board of Education the formally approve the grades for Mississippi schools and districts on Thursday, Sept. 29.
An overflow crowd attended board of aldermen’s meeting to express concerns about center parking downtown. It quickly became apparent that most had been relying on false information spread through social media that the city was about to eliminate parking in the middle of Bankhead Street downtown. Mayor Tim Kent clarified that the city has applied for a grant to fund $1.9 million for a variety of downtown safety and beautification improvements but nothing has been decided about the plan. “If we don’t get the grant, we can’t do anything anyway,” he said.
County school trustee Daphnia McMillen announced her retirement but it was too late to call a special election. That means the board would need to name an interim member until the fall election.
The upcoming Blue Springs Day was announced and was to feature a 5k run, live music and more.
Union County was placed under a 30-day burn ban due to the drought and windy conditions.
Union County schools received a nearly half million dollar grant to prevent school violence.
“These funds will help us to increase strategically planned security initiatives for our campuses by adding items such as cameras, automated gates, updated access technology, and updated intercom communication,” Superintendent Russell Taylor said.
November
“Create, revitalize, win” was the theme of this year’s New Albany Main Street Association annual membership meeting. Main Street Manager Billye Jean Stroud said her goal is to include the entire community and not just the traditional downtown area. As a result, a Myrtle group interested in preserving history and economic development expressed interest in pursuing Main Street goals.
The New Albany Middle School was named an Apple Distinguished School. There are only 689 Apple Distinguished Schools on the entire planet, scattered over 36 countries. Two of those rare schools are in New Albany. With New Albany High School being the other.
The Union County UNITE Foundation won the CREATE Foundation’s James Hugh Ray Award for community service.
The Union County School District got two new trustees in the November general election. The three county school board races saw two of the incumbents get unseated with victories sufficient to avoid any runoffs. The School Board District 1 and 2 elections were for regular terms while the School Board District 5 race was a special election. In District 1, incumbent Terry Cook lost to challenger retired coach Chris Greer. Coming in third was Mary Beth Mayer. District 2 trustee Mickey Basil easily held on to his seat with 55 percent of the vote over challengers Greg Conlee and Brandon Smithey.
The only other contested races locally were for U. S. Representative and Circuit Court District 3 Place 2 judge. Incumbent Republican Trent Kelly received 89 percent of the Union County vote over Dianne Black to keep his House seat and incumbent Judge Kelly Luther defeated challenger Shirley Byers with 72 percent of the local vote.
BNA Bank celebrated the opening of its newest location, BNA Bank Plaza, at 114 East Main Street in downtown Tupelo on Wednesday, Nov. 16. BNA Bank Plaza is the institution’s third location in Lee County, joining the Belden and Barnes Crossing locations which opened in 2007 and 2014, respectively.
It was reported that the UNITE Foundation has given nearly half million dollars to local non-profits since its creation. UNITE stands for “Union County Initiative To Excel.” It is the Union County affiliate of the CREATE Foundation and has given to local non-profits and other community civic, health, educational, service and cultural initiatives.
New Albany school officials were able to move into their new administrative technology building on Wesson Tate Drive. This allows all the administrative offices to be in one place rather than scattered in several buildings and the large shop area will be converted into a technology center.
Union County Supervisors agreed to establish a use agreement for courthouse property in order to get rid of any inconsistencies in use and protect the lawn and landscaping.
The Baptist Memorial Hospital Auxiliary again had their annual Tree of Love program that offers the opportunity to honor those who are special and benefit hospital patients at the same time. Over the years the organization has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in equipment.
December
The newly-created Tallahatchie River Authority held its first meeting to begin efforts to improve the river basin through tourism and economic development.
The Greater Myrtle Business Association expressed interest in joining the New Albany Main Street program at their annual membership meeting after hearing about the program from manager Billye Jean Stroud.
The New Albany Middle School reported having more than 50 perfect scores by students on state English and math testing.
Second District Supervisor Chad Coffey was elected to serve as president of the Union County Board of Supervisors for the coming year.
An extended near-record cold spell over Christmas weekend led to some temporary rolling electrical power blackouts due to the excessive load. Fire officials responded to nearly 20 calls involving structure fires, burst water sprinkler systems, carbon monoxide detectors and accidents. No serious injuries were reported.
