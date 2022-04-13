Hee Haw mule

If Shakespeare and Ibsen aren’t your cultural cup of tea, take heart.

Hee Haw is returning to the Magnolia Civic Center after a two-year absence due mostly to Covid.

Performances will be Thursday through Saturday, April 21, 22 and 23, at 7 p.m.

Organizers promise an evening of family entertainment with corny jokes and good music.

Familiar faces will portray some of the popular characters from the classic TV show, combined with other local talent.

In addition to the regular singers and characters, this year Kornfield Kounty will welcome Justin Kirk and Lance Moore to the stage.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased through the civic center.

