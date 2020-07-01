Helen "Nell" Scrivner Cox
GREENVILLE -- Helen "Nell" Scrivner Cox, 92, passed away on June 21, 2020, at Elmcroft of Oxford in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Mortimer Funeral Home, Greenville.
Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 11:57 pm
