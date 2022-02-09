New Albany High School will present the popular, award-winning musical “Hello, Dolly!” Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-13.
The 1964 musical follows the story of Dolly Levi, a well-known matchmaker, who agrees to find a match of Horace Vandergelder, a “half-a-millionaire.” She actually wants to marry him herself and the play moves along to involve several other potential romantic relationships, pretenses, surprise meetings and twists before eventually leading to some happy endings.
The play won 10 Tony Awards and contains several memorable songs, including the title song itself.
While Hello, Dolly! is familiar to many older people, at least some young cast members knew nothing about it.
Janiya Rutherford, who plays Minnie Fay, said she had never heard of it. Lillie Faith Childs, who plays the lead, Dolly, said, “I have heard of it,” but that was about all, other than knowing it had been produced at the high school before.
Both women are four-year veterans of NAHS musicals. This year, they said, auditions began with online forms and they were given the option or asking to play specific characters if they wished. After auditioning in person, they could be called back for other roles.
Rutherford plans to continue her theatre career by minoring in theatre at the University of Southern Mississippi next year. Childs will major in vocal music education, but she, too, will have a minor in theatre.
The Covid pandemic has hampered production plans some, but the women said their directors are very good about arranging schedules so students can get their studies done.
Both agree being in the production is a “great experience.”
“It’s not just band people,” Childs said. “It’s football, soccer, cheerleaders, it’s open to the entire school.”
Childs said adjusting to her role is not that much of a stretch. “I’m a Dolly,” she said. “I’m dramatic and have so much fun.”
Rutherford was in a different situation. Even though she is outgoing and exuberant, she is having to learn to be quiet and shy for her character.
“This New Albany High School musical marks its 60th year of excellence on stage, dating back to its first production in 1962,” director Mary Beth Muncie said. “The legacy left behind by so many valued teachers and volunteers is what makes this program so special. The NAHS Musical has long been a source of pride for our community and this year we are excited to present Hello, Dolly!”
The cast was announced in October and rehearsals began immediately. “Each year, the school musical brings so many exciting opportunities for our student body and our community,” Muncie said. “This year we are once again participating in The Orpheum Theatre’s High School Musical Awards. We will be performing for judges and will have the opportunity to represent our school on stage at The Orpheum Memphis if chosen.”
“To the best of our knowledge, this is the fourth time that the Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! has hit our high school stage,” said Muncie. Hello, Dolly! premiered at NAHS in 1982, followed by the cast of 1992, 1999, and now 2022.
Under the direction of Mary Brassfield, Hello, Dolly! appeared in 1982 with Temple Stewart playing Dolly Levi and Danny Kelly in the role of Horace Vandergelder. In 1992, director Linda Atkeison brought the production to the stage featuring Jennifer Madden as Dolly Levi and Troy Trout in the role of Horace Vandergelder. Sylvia and Phil Nanney took the 1999 production in a different direction, allowing all students in the school to audition for leading roles. The 1999 production featured Jamie Pannell in the role of Dolly Levi and Clay Hardy as Horace Vandergelder. “I am excited to bring this musical to life with Lillie Faith Childs starring as the leading lady Dolly Levi and her counterpart Horace Vandergelder being played by Whit Robbins,” Muncie said.
“Our musicals are so very special because of the involvement of our student body in casting, set design, costuming, make-up design, and the stage crew,” explained Muncie. “So many students get to be a part of an extensive production and make forever high school memories.”
The art classes instructed by Emily Murff, construction classes instructed by Rick Robbins, and theatre classes instructed by Mary Beth Muncie all work hand in hand to bring the musical to life, in addition to Mr. Hopple, band director, Mr. Chris Russell, digital media instructor, and countless others.
The production is not cheap. “It costs $38,000 to $42,000,” Muncie said. In addition to royalties, this year they are renting all the costumes, any needed backdrops, and lighting and other technical equipment.
Funding comes primarily from ticket sales and contributions.
“It’s a joy each year to see the musical evolve as we plan, prepare, and bring to fruition the visions and dreams of the musical staff,” Murff said. “To see the kids' faces as they bow on the final production - that’s what it’s all about.”
“Being a part of the high school musical is an honor,” Phillip Nanney said. “To have grown up in the program, watching my parents direct, choreograph, design lights and build sets taught me important lessons that allow us to succeed as Mary Beth and I direct the musicals together.” says Phillip Nanney. “This will be our 25th production as a family, beginning back in 1998. It’s incredible to look back at the talent that has been developed and the love for theatre that has been cultivated in this district. We can see that now with the first New Albany Middle School musical this past fall and the implementation of the New Albany Elementary School theatre classes this January.”
“Continuing excellence has been the cornerstone of the New Albany School District for many years. It’s wonderful to see the theatre program thriving in our district and continuing the excellence that has come before us,” says Muncie.
In conjunction with the production, New Albany High School wishes to honor those who were a part of the 1982, 1992, or 1999 productions. If you were a member of those casts, crews, or production staffs, the NAHS musical staff encourages you to purchase a ticket for the Friday performance and join the cast for a “Hello, Dolly! Meet and Greet” of all casts following the show in the NAHS Media Center.
Tickets can be purchased at www.namusical.eventbee.com or by calling the NAHS Office (662) 534-1805 for cash and check purchases.
Performances are Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 each.
“We are so pleased to be able to continue the legacy of this wonderful tradition of high school productions,” said Dr. Lance Evans, Superintendent. “This is a time that our community looks forward to each year and it gives our student body a wonderful opportunity to be a part of the arts.”