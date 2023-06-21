Jim Henson and Kenny Owen were the recipients of this year’s Golden Hammer Award presented by the Union County Historical Society at their annual meeting.
The two were recognized for their work “making a significant difference” in restoring and updating the Tackett’s Barbecue shed on the museum grounds. Tackett was popular and well-known because of his barbecue and operated at a couple of locations before moving into this building.
The shed now has kitchen and cooking facilities and has begun seeing use to support outside activities at the Crossing on the Green.
The guest speaker was New Albany native Ben Garrett, son or Mark and Cathy Garrett.
Garrett’s sports podcast, Ole Miss Spirit – Spirit Ben, has more than 100,000 subscribers.
He joined the Ole Miss Spirit in 2008, fresh off graduating from Ole Miss and spending six months toiling away at a media relations desk job in New Orleans. Previous stops include FOX Sports, USA Today, the Clarion-Ledger, the Daily Journal and VSporto.
Garrett gave an energetic presentation mixing parts of his personal life, Ole Miss sports and interaction with those present, some of whom he went to school with.
He noted he was a member of the original FRA, or Front Row Athletes at New Albany High School.
“I’m a storyteller for a living,” he said. “I play an Ole Miss character online.”
“God sent me a perfect wife, a dream job and two great kids,” he continued. “I’m living the dream. I’m thankful it’s real.”
Garrett and his wife, Emily, have daughters Gracie and Rylee.
Also during the meeting, board president Jim Henson gave a review of the historical society’s progress over the years and gave those present a preview of a short video that introduces the museum’s newest exhibit, “The Sporting Life.” Included in the exhibit, which has been in preparation for some time, are a wide variety of sport and recreational activities in Union County dating back to about 1900.
The exhibit is expected to open in July or August.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.