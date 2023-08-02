A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY SAMPLE BALLOT
Governor
O David Grady Hardigree
O Tate Reeves
O Dr. John Witcher
Lieutenant Governor
O Delbert Hosemann
O Tiffany Longino
O Chris McDaniel
Secretary of State
O Michael Watson
Attorney General
O Lynn Fitch
State Treasurer
O David McRae
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
O Andy Gipson
Commissioner of Insurance
O Mike Chaney
O Mitch Young
State Auditor
O Shad White
Northern District Public Service Commissioner
O Chris Brown
O Tanner Newman
Northern District Transportation Commissioner
O John Caldwell
District 3 District Attorney
O Ben Creekmore
District 3 State Senator
O Kathy Leath Chism
District 10 State Senator
O Neil S. Whaley
District 13 State Representative
O Steve Massengill
District 14 State Representative
O Sam J. Creekmore IV
County Prosecuting Attorney
O Joe Marshall Davis
Chancery Clerk
O Annette M. Hickey
Circuit Clerk
O Christy Littlejohn Adair
O Charlie Forester
O Steve A. Robbins
O Donna Treadaway
O Gina Veal
O Ronnie Wilhite
Coroner
O Pam Boman
Sheriff
O Avery Adair
O Anthony A. Bullard
O Danny Wayne Dillard
O Jimmy Edwards
O Chad Glasson
Assessor-Collector
O Tameri Dunnam
District 1 Supervisor
O Sam Taylor
O Eddie “E.T.” Turner
District 2 Supervisor
O Chad Coffey
District 3 Supervisor
O CJ Bright
O Michael Moody
O Bob Robbins
O Justin Rowell
District 4 Supervisor
O Randy Owen
District 5 Supervisor
O James “J” Pullman
O Charlie Tohill
O Steve Watson
East Post Justice Court Judge
O David “Bruno” Garrison
West Post Justice Court Judge –
O Chris Childers
East Post Constable -
O P. J. Doyle
O Steven Prewett
West Post Constable
O Ronnie Goudy
O Luke Taylor
DEMOCRATIC PARTY SAMPLE BALLOT
O Brandon Presley
O D. Ryan Glover
O Shuwaski Young
O Greta Kemp Martin
O Larry Bradford
O Addie L. Green
O Robert “Brad” Bradford Sr.
O Bethany Hill
O Terry Rogers II
O Bruce Burton
O Andre R. DeBerry
