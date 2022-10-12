Heritage days at the Union County Heritage Museum are Oct. 20, 21, 22 this year. The annual event brings hundreds to the hands-on living history event for students and families. This is a living history slice of Mississippi History.
This museum event is a history lesson with activities for the young and old. It centers on how they dressed, built their homes, produced and cooked food, played games, music, and more. This event is in its 20th year.
Thursday, Oct. 20, 9 – 12, is for special needs youths and adults, Friday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. are for classes of school children and Saturday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. is for families, said Jill Smith, Museum Director.
This event gives children a chance to experience life when people had to physically do hard work on the farm. It also gives them a chance to work and play the way children once played. Sack races, games of skill, school yard games and the one-room school, and folk toys are all part of this experience.
Arella Alpaca Farms will participate this year by bringing their animals as well as giving children a chance to create felted soap.
Medicines made by hand, such as sassafras tea, front porch music and heritage crafts are all part of the event. Blacksmithing, basketmaking, yarn spinning, food preservation and other activities, gives a link for festival goers to enjoy life in the past.
It takes many volunteers to make this event successful. “We give a heartfelt thanks to the people who have always supported Pioneer Days by lending a helping hand. Blue Mountain College gives their students the opportunity to help for which we are very grateful,” Smith said. These volunteers and our Community Partners made museum events possible.”
This is a free event made possible by the museum’s Community Partners. The event is weather permitting.
The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street in New Albany. Call 662-538-0014 for more information.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.