The Museum’s Pottery Studio is opening for classes in May. Classes for the Creative Aging/ Vitality Arts age 55 and above begin May 6 and continue May 9, 10, 11, 18, 19, 20 and 26, from 1:30 – 3:30 at the museum Art House located at 205 Faulkner Way behind the Museum.
The eight-class series is taught by teaching artist Gail Morton. The series of classes is free and participants are asked to complete the entire course. There will be a culminating event that will be scheduled after the last firing of the pottery is done.
Made possible through a grant from E. A. Michelson Philanthropy, the Lifelong Learning Series is in its third year at the museum. Creative Aging programs are done to honor older adults as creative and social learners and help shift the story about growing older from a negative view to one of optimism, engagement in the community, said Jill Smith, Museum Director.
“We have loved the Creative Aging class series that have brought people from not only New Albany and Union County, but from Pontotoc, Ripley, Potts Camp, Tupelo and Oxford.
“We want to be a part of the solution of enhancing the lives of older adults through arts education and helping them build new skills as well as meeting new friends. No one is out of the aging club and many people are looking for quality programming and the classes we offer at the museum fill this need,” she said.
The upcoming classes are for beginners or for people with some experience. This series is somewhat self-paced and there is not a lot of stress but there is a lot of joy and fulfillment, Smith said.
To sign up for the classes or for more information, call the museum at 662-538-0014.